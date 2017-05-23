Rangers try to rescue wild elephant in India's northeast
Indian veterinarians are treating a 10-year-old wild elephant with an injured leg to help it escape from a marshy area where it has been stuck for at least five days. The state Forest and Environment Ministry said forest rangers are bringing domesticated elephants to help rescue the trapped male elephant in Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, 40 kilometers east of Gauhati, the capital of Assam state.
