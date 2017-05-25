Rahul Gandhi Denied Permission to Vis...

Rahul Gandhi Denied Permission to Visit Saharanpur

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has been denied permission to visit Saharanpur, where a caste conflict had erupted in which many Dalits were allegedly targeted. The confirmation of this development has been given by Additional Director General of Police Law and Order Aditya Mishra to ANI.

Chicago, IL

