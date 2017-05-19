Privileges vested in MPs, MLAs being wasted: President of India
Jaipur: With little over two months to go before his term ends, President Pranab Mukherjee has expressed concern over decline in time devoted to legislation in Parliament, saying privileges vested in elected representatives by the Constitution was being substantially wasted. Delivering the first Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Memorial Lecture here, the President on Monday said that "India cannot continue to be a democratic role model to the world simply on the basis of the size of its electorate".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Civility _ my cre...
|6
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC