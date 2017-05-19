Privileges vested in MPs, MLAs being wasted: President of India

Jaipur: With little over two months to go before his term ends, President Pranab Mukherjee has expressed concern over decline in time devoted to legislation in Parliament, saying privileges vested in elected representatives by the Constitution was being substantially wasted. Delivering the first Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Memorial Lecture here, the President on Monday said that "India cannot continue to be a democratic role model to the world simply on the basis of the size of its electorate".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.