Politician gives brides wooden bats t...

Politician gives brides wooden bats to beat drunk and abusive husbands in India

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Island Packet

When almost 700 couples were married in a mass ceremony in Madhya Pradesh, India Saturday, their state minister had a gift. But his wedding present was meant specifically for the brides, in a country that has grappled with widespread reports of domestic violence: wooden bats to "do the talking" for the newlywed women if their spouses drank too much or tried to hit them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr 4 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr 4 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar 31 Vivek Golikeri 2
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,845 • Total comments across all topics: 280,694,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC