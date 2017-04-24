Politician gives brides wooden bats to beat drunk and abusive husbands in India
When almost 700 couples were married in a mass ceremony in Madhya Pradesh, India Saturday, their state minister had a gift. But his wedding present was meant specifically for the brides, in a country that has grappled with widespread reports of domestic violence: wooden bats to "do the talking" for the newlywed women if their spouses drank too much or tried to hit them.
