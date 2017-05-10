Police bust terror module in J&K's Do...

Police bust terror module in J&K's Doda district, 5 terrorists arrested

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terror module was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. Police arrested 5 LeT terrorists and seized their cache of weapons.

Chicago, IL

