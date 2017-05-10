Palestinian President Abbas arrives o...

Palestinian President Abbas arrives on four-day India visit

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

New Delhi: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit during which he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on key bilateral, regional and international issues, including the Middle East peace process. Ahead of Abbas' visit, India reiterated its "political support" to the Palestinian cause and had said it continued to assist developmental projects there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... Sat Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May 10 Last of the species 3
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Civility _ my cre... 6
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,024,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC