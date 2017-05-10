Palestinian President Abbas arrives on four-day India visit
New Delhi: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit during which he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on key bilateral, regional and international issues, including the Middle East peace process. Ahead of Abbas' visit, India reiterated its "political support" to the Palestinian cause and had said it continued to assist developmental projects there.
