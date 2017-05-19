Pakistani man faces terrorism charges...

Pakistani man faces terrorism charges in Germany

German prosecutors have charged a 28-year-old Pakistani man with membership in a terrorist organization on allegations he joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba group to fight against Indian forces in the Kashmir region. The federal prosecutor's office said Tuesday that Muhammad Aafaq I., whose last name wasn't given in accordance with privacy regulations, joined the group in 2008 to fight against Indian control of the areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chicago, IL

