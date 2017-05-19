Pakistani man faces terrorism charges in Germany
German prosecutors have charged a 28-year-old Pakistani man with membership in a terrorist organization on allegations he joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba group to fight against Indian forces in the Kashmir region. The federal prosecutor's office said Tuesday that Muhammad Aafaq I., whose last name wasn't given in accordance with privacy regulations, joined the group in 2008 to fight against Indian control of the areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Civility _ my cre...
|6
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC