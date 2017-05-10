Pak-Based Terror Groups Will Continue To Attack India: US

The Donald Trump administration on Thursday blamed Pakistan for deteriorating India-Pak relations and warned that the ties might worsen further if there is another "high-profile" terrorist attack from across the border this year. "Islamabad's failure to curb support to anti-India militants and New Delhi's growing intolerance of this policy, coupled with a perceived lack of progress in Pakistan's investigations into the January 2016 Pathankot cross-border attack, set the stage for a deterioration of bilateral relations in 2016," Daniel Coats, director of National Intelligence, told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Outlook.