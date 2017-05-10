Pak-Based Terror Groups Will Continue To Attack India: US
The Donald Trump administration on Thursday blamed Pakistan for deteriorating India-Pak relations and warned that the ties might worsen further if there is another "high-profile" terrorist attack from across the border this year. "Islamabad's failure to curb support to anti-India militants and New Delhi's growing intolerance of this policy, coupled with a perceived lack of progress in Pakistan's investigations into the January 2016 Pathankot cross-border attack, set the stage for a deterioration of bilateral relations in 2016," Daniel Coats, director of National Intelligence, told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Outlook.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Pope Been_a_d1ck...
|4
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Civility _ my cre...
|6
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr '17
|samijafri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC