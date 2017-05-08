Now Justice CS Karnan 'sentences' CJI...

Now Justice CS Karnan 'sentences' CJI, seven other SC judges to five years jail

Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Giving a fresh twist to his three and a half month stand-off with the Supreme Court, Calcutta High Court Justice C.S. Karnan on Monday "sentenced" Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and seven other apex court judges to five year rigorous imprisonment. Justice Karnan, who is facing contempt charges for degrading the judiciary and making allegations of corruption against several Supreme Court judges, held the eight judges guilty of harassing a "Dalit Judge" , with a "common intention".

