Nirbhaya gang-rape case: SC to deliver verdict today1 hour ago

Nirbhaya gang-rape case: SC to deliver verdict today

New Delhi [India], May 5 : The Supreme Court will today deliver the much-awaited verdict in the December 16 Nirbhaya gang rape at around 2 p.m. The matter is being heard by the apex court bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra and consisting of Justices R. Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan. The convicts - Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh - challenged the Delhi High Court order which had sentenced them to the gallows.

Chicago, IL

