NGO Suraz India Trust banned for life from filing PILs

NEW DELHI: Once a favoured path to fame, filing of public interest litigations turned into a nightmare for NGO 'Suraz India Trust' and its chairman Rajiv Dahiya as the Supreme Court on Monday fined them Rs 25 lakh for filing 64 failed PILs in the apex court and also barred them for life from filing such petitions. Dahiya, who had complained of not being given an opportunity to advance his arguments by the SC, was given one and a half hours to make submissions to his heart's content by a bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar, Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

