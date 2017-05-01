NGO Suraz India Trust banned for life...

NGO Suraz India Trust banned for life from filing PILs

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: Once a favoured path to fame, filing of public interest litigations turned into a nightmare for NGO 'Suraz India Trust' and its chairman Rajiv Dahiya as the Supreme Court on Monday fined them Rs 25 lakh for filing 64 failed PILs in the apex court and also barred them for life from filing such petitions. Dahiya, who had complained of not being given an opportunity to advance his arguments by the SC, was given one and a half hours to make submissions to his heart's content by a bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar, Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr 4 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr 4 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar '17 Vivek Golikeri 2
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,716,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC