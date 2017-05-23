New tax reform to draw Indian busines...

New tax reform to draw Indian businesses into digital economy

On July 1, as India rolls out its landmark national sales tax, businesses that make less than 100 million rupees - which the government refers to as micro, small and medium enterprises - will all have to digitize. The firms, often accused of conducting business mostly in cash and evading taxes by under-reporting income, will for the first time have to report every transaction, creating an online trail for the tax office.

Chicago, IL

