New tax reform to draw Indian businesses into digital economy
On July 1, as India rolls out its landmark national sales tax, businesses that make less than 100 million rupees - which the government refers to as micro, small and medium enterprises - will all have to digitize. The firms, often accused of conducting business mostly in cash and evading taxes by under-reporting income, will for the first time have to report every transaction, creating an online trail for the tax office.
