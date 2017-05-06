Maoist rebels kill at least 25 Indian paramilitary soldiers
Home Minister Rajnath Singh termed the Maoist attack on CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh, which left 25 troopers dead, as a "cold blooded murder", saying the government will take strong action against those responsible. On his return from Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a detailed review meeting with NSA Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi.
