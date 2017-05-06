Maoist rebels kill at least 25 Indian...

Maoist rebels kill at least 25 Indian paramilitary soldiers

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Home Minister Rajnath Singh termed the Maoist attack on CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh, which left 25 troopers dead, as a "cold blooded murder", saying the government will take strong action against those responsible. On his return from Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a detailed review meeting with NSA Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... 4 hr Civility _ my cre... 6
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... Fri Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr '17 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,635 • Total comments across all topics: 280,823,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC