Man Shot Dead In Front Of Pregnant Wife In Suspected Case Of Honour Killing
On Wednesday, a man was killed in the name of honour in Jaipur, Rajasthan by his in-laws, said police. Ratan Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police , Jaipur West, told ANI that Amit Nayar and Mamata Choudhary tied the knot two years back after falling in love against the wishes of Mamata's parents, who lived in Ganesh Vihar area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Outlook.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Civility _ my cre...
|6
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC