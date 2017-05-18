Man Shot Dead In Front Of Pregnant Wife In Suspected Case Of Honour Killing

On Wednesday, a man was killed in the name of honour in Jaipur, Rajasthan by his in-laws, said police. Ratan Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police , Jaipur West, told ANI that Amit Nayar and Mamata Choudhary tied the knot two years back after falling in love against the wishes of Mamata's parents, who lived in Ganesh Vihar area.

