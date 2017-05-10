Maharashtra's polluting factories make its rivers filthiest in India

There was a time when Hanif S. Parkar, a fisherman from Dhabol Khadi village in the coastal district of Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, could net 25 different kinds of fish from Vashisthi, the local river. For the past 25 years, factories in the neighbouring industrial belt of Lote Parshuram have been dumping untreated effluents in the river, destroying all living forms in it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.