Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict by ICJ: As India celebrates Harish Salve,...
New Delhi, May 19: After a major blow at the International Court of Justice when the world court stayed Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution till the final verdict is out, Pakistan is likely to replace the team of lawyers led by Khawar Qureshi who represented the country at the court, reports Pakistani media. While India has been celebrating Harish Salve who represented India at the ICJ, the Pakistani lawyer Khawar Qureshi has been facing the axe for not being able to defend the case in its favour.
