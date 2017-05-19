Kulbhushan Jadhav could be executed before arguments are heard: India at ICJ
India fears that Kulbhushan Jadhav could be executed by Pakistan before its arguments are heard, India's attorney Harish Salve said at the International Court of Justice on Monday. The Indian national, who had been arrested on March 3 last year and sentenced to death on allegations of espionage and subversive activities, had been framed on the basis of confessional statements extracted from him when he was in Pakistan's military custody, Salve added.
