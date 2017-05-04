Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army arrests 12-year-old boy along LoC in Rajouri 40 mins ago

New Delhi: The Army on Saturday arrested a 12-year-old boy named Ashfaq Ali Chauhan after he crossed over into the Indian territory along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. According to the reports of leading news agency PTI, Army strongly suspects that he was sent by the Pakistan Army along with terrorists to conduct a probe of infiltration routes and patrol track of the army.

