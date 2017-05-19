New Delhi, May 15: Following Monday's Ransomware WannaCry attack, which can be considered as one of the biggest global cyber attack, Indian Union Minister for Information and Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said that India is safe from it. However, the claims of the Minister might not be wholly true, as there were sporadic incidents around the country where the Ransomware allegedly created a ruckus.

