IPL: Mumbai Indians not to rest on their oars

Mumbai: Leg-spinner Karn Sharma said Mumbai Indians should not take the remaining four round-robin games lightly and carry the momentum into the knockout stage of the Indian Premier League. MI defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets to seal their spot in the IPL play-offs yesterday.

Chicago, IL

