India's Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentences Over 2012 Gang Rape

Siddhartha Luthra, a prosecutor in the fatal 2012 gang rape on a moving bus, gives a thumbs-up after the Supreme Court verdict Friday in New Delhi. Four men convicted of a notorious gang rape in New Delhi will be hanged to death, after India's Supreme Court rejected their appeals over the 2012 crime that drew worldwide attention and prompted mass demonstrations and calls to stop the harassment of women - calls that the court repeated today.

