India's Supreme Court hears challenge to biometric authentication system
Two lawsuits being heard this week before India's Supreme Court question a requirement imposed by the government that individuals should quote a biometrics-based authentication number when filing their tax returns. Civil rights groups have opposed the Aadhaar biometric system, which is based on centralized records of all ten fingerprints and iris scans, as their extensive use allegedly encroach on the privacy rights of Indians.
