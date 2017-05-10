India's longest bridge to be inaugurated near China border

DIBRUGARH: India's longest river bridge, capable of withstanding the weight of a 60-tonne battle tank, will be inaugurated in Assam close to the border with China on May 26 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the inauguration of the 9.15-km-long Dhola-Sadiya bridge over the Brahmaputra river, the prime minister will kickstart the celebrations of the NDA government's three years in office from this eastern-most part of Assam.

