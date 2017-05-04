India's Death Wish in Kashmir

One has to muster every last ounce of one's incredulity at the latest hare-brained idea to use plastic bullets for crowd control in Jammu and Kashmir. We are told by The Times of India that "non-penetrative plastic bullets may be used in Jammu and Kashmir for crowd control or stone-pelting mobs to reduce collateral damage during counter-insurgency operations".

