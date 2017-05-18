Indian woman cuts off genitals of her...

Indian woman cuts off genitals of her alleged rapist

13 hrs ago

A 24-year-old woman in southern India cut off the genitals of a Hindu holy man who tried to rape her and who she alleged has been sexually assaulting her for the past eight years, police said Saturday. G. Sparjan Kumar, a police officer in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala state capital, said the woman fled her home after the incident Friday night and called police.

Chicago, IL

