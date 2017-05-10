Indian woman battered to death with bricks after being gang-raped

An Indian woman was gang-raped and then brutally murdered by men who smashed her skull with bricks after she had threatened to inform authorities, police in the northern state of Haryana, said on Monday. Police have arrested two men for rape and murder in Sonipat town, and six more were being investigated after the victim's mother accused them of involvement, superintendent of police Ashwin Shenvi told Reuters.

