Indian national arrested in Pakistan

12 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: An Indian national was arrested in Islamabad , allegedly over incomplete travel documents, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. The Indian national, whose name has not been disclosed, was arrested from the F-8 area of Pakistan's capital for not having complete travel documentation, Samaa TV reported.

Chicago, IL

