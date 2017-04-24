Indian mob lynches Muslims over suspe...

Indian mob lynches Muslims over suspected cow theft

A mob in India beat to death two Muslims who were accused of trying to steal cows for slaughter, police said on Monday, the latest incident in a surge of violence blamed on hardline Hindu groups. An Indian woman walks a cow in Mumbai, India.

Chicago, IL

