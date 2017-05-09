Indian minister's son found 'heavily ...

Indian minister's son found 'heavily drunk', taken off Qatar Airways flight

Ahmedabad: The son of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was on Monday stopped by authorities from boarding a Qatar Airways flight to Greece after he arrived in a "heavily drunken" state and argued with airlines staff, officials said. Jaimin Patel, his wife Jhalak and their daughter Vaishvi were stopped from boarding the Qatar Airways flight, which was to take off at 4am.

