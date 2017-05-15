Indian environment minister dies; was to have decided on GM crop

India's environment minister died on Thursday, depriving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of a key figure as it considers whether to approve the country's first genetically modified food crop. India's minister of environment, forest and climate change Anil Madhav Dave arrives for a bilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of state John Kerry in Kigali NEW DELHI: India's environment minister died on Thursday, depriving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of a key figure as it considers whether to approve the country's first genetically modified food crop.

