Indian climber who went missing after conquering Mount Everest found dead

Ravi Kumar from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad fell from the 8,200 metre altitude, which is popularly known as Balcony A 27-year-old Indian climber, who went missing on Mount Everest, has died after he fell some 200 metres on his return after conquering the world's tallest peak, an official said. , has died after he fell some 200 metres on his return after conquering the world's tallest peak, an official said on Monday.

Chicago, IL

