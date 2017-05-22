Indian climber who went missing after conquering Mount Everest found dead
Ravi Kumar from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad fell from the 8,200 metre altitude, which is popularly known as Balcony A 27-year-old Indian climber, who went missing on Mount Everest, has died after he fell some 200 metres on his return after conquering the world's tallest peak, an official said. , has died after he fell some 200 metres on his return after conquering the world's tallest peak, an official said on Monday.
