Indian arrested in Pak India demands consular access to Indian Sheikh Nabi arrested in Pakistan
New Delhi, May 23: India demanded consular access to Indian Shiekh Nabi who was arrested in Islamabad by the Pakistan authorities for 'lack of proper travel documents', as per the claims. According to reports, the local police apprehended him from F-8 area of Islamabad, where he was currently lodged.
