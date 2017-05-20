Indian Army Successfully Test-Fires Brahmos Land-Attack Missile

The Indian Army on Tuesday successfully test fired an advanced version of the Brahmos land-attack cruise missile in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, revalidating the weapon's strike capability. The test firing of the block-III version of the missile demonstrated the weapon's unmatched lethality of hitting the centre of a designated target with "bull's eye" precision, a senior army officer said here.

