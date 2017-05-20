Indian Army Successfully Test-Fires B...

Indian Army Successfully Test-Fires Brahmos Land-Attack Missile

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: DefenceTalk News

The Indian Army on Tuesday successfully test fired an advanced version of the Brahmos land-attack cruise missile in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, revalidating the weapon's strike capability. The test firing of the block-III version of the missile demonstrated the weapon's unmatched lethality of hitting the centre of a designated target with "bull's eye" precision, a senior army officer said here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DefenceTalk News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr 4 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr 4 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar '17 Vivek Golikeri 2
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,136 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC