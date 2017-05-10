Indian Army promises retribution for murder of Kashmiri Lieutenant
New Delhi , May 10: Condemning the abduction and murder of Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, General officer Commanding-In-Chief of the South Western Comd. and Colonel of the Rajputana Rifles on Wednesday dubbed it as 'cowardice and barbaric act of terrorism'.
