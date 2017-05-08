Indian and Pakistani Army trade fire on LoC in J&K5 min ago
Jammu, May 9 Pakistan Army resorted to firing at Indian positions on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, sources said. Defence sources said Pakistan Army started firing at the Indian positions in Manjkot area of Mendhar sector at 8.40 a.m. "They used small arms and automatics to target the Indian positions.
