India urges speedier RCEP negotiations
New Delhi, May 24 India is of the view that negotiations on services for the free trade agreement by the 16-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership are not picking pace and has proposed an RCEP business visa card to ensure smooth movement of businessmen of member countries. Following the RCEP trade ministers meeting held in Hanoi on May 21-22, an Indian Commerce Ministry release here on Tuesday said "several areas still required to be negotiated to finality".
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Civility _ my cre...
|6
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr '17
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
