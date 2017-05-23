India urges speedier RCEP negotiations

India urges speedier RCEP negotiations

New Delhi, May 24 India is of the view that negotiations on services for the free trade agreement by the 16-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership are not picking pace and has proposed an RCEP business visa card to ensure smooth movement of businessmen of member countries. Following the RCEP trade ministers meeting held in Hanoi on May 21-22, an Indian Commerce Ministry release here on Tuesday said "several areas still required to be negotiated to finality".

