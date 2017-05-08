India to grow 7.5% next year on higher infrastructure spending: UN3 min ago

New Delhi, May 8: The Indian economy will grow 7.5 per cent next year by virtue of consumption revival and higher infrastructure spending, says a report by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific . For 2017, India's economic growth is projected stable at 7.1 per cent before catapulting to 7.5 per cent going into the next year, the regional development arm of the the United Nations said.

