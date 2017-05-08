India to grow 7.5% next year on highe...

India to grow 7.5% next year on higher infrastructure spending: UN3 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, May 8: The Indian economy will grow 7.5 per cent next year by virtue of consumption revival and higher infrastructure spending, says a report by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific . For 2017, India's economic growth is projected stable at 7.1 per cent before catapulting to 7.5 per cent going into the next year, the regional development arm of the the United Nations said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Civility _ my cre... 6
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr '17 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,875,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC