India solar tariff drops below cost of coal-fired power

NEW DELHI: Solar power tariffs appear to be on a free fall in India to find a new floor at Rs 2.62 per unit, some 18% lower than the average price of Rs 3.20 charged by India's largest generation utility NTPC for electricity generated by its coal-fired plants. The historic low was quoted by Phelan Energy and Avaada Power during bidding for packages of 50 MW and 100 MW, respectively, of the fourth phase of Bhadla solar power project in Rajasthan.

