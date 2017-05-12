India moves ICJ on Kulbhushan Jadhav,...

India moves ICJ on Kulbhushan Jadhav, gets stay on death sentence

The Oak Ridge Observer

India chose to move the International Court of Justice on the issue of retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav as he is in illegal detention in Pakistan and his life is under threat, the external affairs ministry said Wednesday. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said on Wednesday that India believed that Jadhav's life was under threat in Pakistan and that's why it had to rush to the ICJ.

