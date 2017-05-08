India moves ICJ on Kulbhushan Jadhav, gets stay on death sentence26 min ago

New Delhi, May 10 In a reprieve for alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, the International Court of Justice has suspended the death sentence on him by a Pakistani military court, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Tuesday. "I have spoken to the mother of #KulbhushanJadhav and told her about the order of President, ICJ under Art 74 Paragraph 4 of Rules of Court," she said in a tweet.

