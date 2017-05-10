India: Haryana woman gang-raped, muti...

India: Haryana woman gang-raped, mutilated and killed

IN yet another savage rape-and-murder story reminiscent of the 2012 Nirbhaya case , a young woman from Haryana state in north India was abducted and raped before being brutally murdered by her captors. Assailants allegedly smashed the 23-year old woman's skull with bricks and crushed it under the wheels of a vehicle.

