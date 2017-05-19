India boycotts China's global trade jamboree
Representatives from dozens of countries -- including 30 heads of state -- gathered in Beijing on Sunday for a lavish summit to discuss China's trillion-dollar global trade and investment initiative, known as One Belt, One Road. The South Asian nation -- the world's fastest growing major economy and Asia's third biggest -- chose not to attend the gathering, where China laid out its plan to connect nearly 70 countries through a series of global trade pacts, inspired by the ancient Silk Road trading route.
