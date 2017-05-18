India, Belgium hold talks on proposed MLAT in criminal matters0 min ago
New Delhi [India], May 18 : The negotiations on the proposed Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty in Criminal Matters between India and Belgium were held here today. The Belgium delegation was led by Steven Limbourg, General Counsellor & Head of the Directorate-III Criminal Law of the Directorate General Legislation, Fundamental Rights and Freedoms, FPS Justice, while the Indian delegation was led by Bipin Mallick, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Civility _ my cre...
|6
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC