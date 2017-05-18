India, Belgium hold talks on proposed MLAT in criminal matters0 min ago

India, Belgium hold talks on proposed...

New Delhi [India], May 18 : The negotiations on the proposed Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty in Criminal Matters between India and Belgium were held here today. The Belgium delegation was led by Steven Limbourg, General Counsellor & Head of the Directorate-III Criminal Law of the Directorate General Legislation, Fundamental Rights and Freedoms, FPS Justice, while the Indian delegation was led by Bipin Mallick, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Chicago, IL

