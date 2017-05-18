India, Belgium hold talks on proposed MLAT in criminal matters0 min ago

New Delhi [India], May 18 : The negotiations on the proposed Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty in Criminal Matters between India and Belgium were held here today. The Belgium delegation was led by Steven Limbourg, General Counsellor & Head of the Directorate-III Criminal Law of the Directorate General Legislation, Fundamental Rights and Freedoms, FPS Justice, while the Indian delegation was led by Bipin Mallick, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

