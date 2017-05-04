India begins legalising mica mining after child worker deaths expose

A uthorities in eastern India have begun the process of legalising mica mining, a senior government official said on Thursday, after a Thomson Reuters Foundation investigation last year uncovered the deaths of children working in illegal mines. A three-month investigation in the mica-producing state of Jharkhand in August found at least seven children had died in just two months in illegal mines - as they picked and sorted the prized mineral which adds the sparkle to make-up and car paint.

