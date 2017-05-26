India bans sale of cows for slaughter, a move designed to appease conservative Hindus
A man offers food to cows at a cow shelter in New Delhi on April 25, 2017. The Indian government has issued a nationwide ban on selling cattle for slaughter, the toughest measure yet imposed to protect cows, an animal that conservative Hindus regard as sacred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Civility _ my cre...
|6
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr '17
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC