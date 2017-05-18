India arrests Nigerian Amobi with coc...

India arrests Nigerian Amobi with cocaine worth $1.4m

A Nigerian, identified as Eneh Wilfried Amobi, has been arrested in India for allegedly possessing cocaine worth $1.4m at a suburban railway station in Mumbai. The Indian newspaper, The Hindustan Times said a team from the Narcotics Control Bureau caught him after a tip-off by a ticket checker.

