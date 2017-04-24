India Accuses Pakistan Of Killing, Mu...

India Accuses Pakistan Of Killing, Mutilating Soldiers In Kashmir

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Indian Army soldiers look on during clashes between suspected rebels and Indian forces in Chadoora, in Badgam district south of Srinagar, in March. India has accused Pakistan of killing and then mutilating the bodies of two of its soldiers in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr 4 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr 4 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar 31 Vivek Golikeri 2
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,845 • Total comments across all topics: 280,694,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC