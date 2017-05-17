India 10-Year-Old's Abortion After Rape Allowed by Court
A court in India is allowing a 10-year-old to get an abortion after the girl was raped and expected to give birth in four months. A local district court made the decision Tuesday to allow the abortion after the girl was examined at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences located in the Rohtak district in the Indian state of Haryana, according to CNN .
