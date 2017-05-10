In uncertain H1-B times, US firm targets Indians with EB5 - the 'Golden Visa'15 min ago

New Delhi, May 11: As confusion looms over the future of the H1-B visa programme, an investment-facilitating firm is targeting rich Indians with the EB5 visa, popularly known as the "Golden Visa", that promises a faster route to US citizenship. The US Immigration Fund , which launched its Indian operations this year, is confident that affluent Indians who invest half a million dollars or more in a Targeted Employment Area - creating 10 or more jobs - under the EB5 visa programme, will get US citizenship in a shorter time compared to the H1-B visa programme.

