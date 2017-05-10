In uncertain H1-B times, US firm targets Indians with EB5 - the 'Golden Visa'15 min ago
New Delhi, May 11: As confusion looms over the future of the H1-B visa programme, an investment-facilitating firm is targeting rich Indians with the EB5 visa, popularly known as the "Golden Visa", that promises a faster route to US citizenship. The US Immigration Fund , which launched its Indian operations this year, is confident that affluent Indians who invest half a million dollars or more in a Targeted Employment Area - creating 10 or more jobs - under the EB5 visa programme, will get US citizenship in a shorter time compared to the H1-B visa programme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Pope Been_a_d1ck...
|4
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Civility _ my cre...
|6
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr '17
|samijafri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC