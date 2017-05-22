In their death, three Nepali Gorkha s...

In their death, three Nepali Gorkha soldiers made India proud

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Three Nepali soldiers have made India proud when they killed four heavily-armed infiltrators in the Naugam sector on the Line of Control before making supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. "Three intrepid Gorkha soldiers - Havaldar Giris Gurung, 38, Havaldar Damar Bahadur Pun, 40 and Rifleman Rabin Sharma, 23 - were part of the team that had intercepted a group of terrorists along LoC in the morning of May 20 thus preventing them from infiltrating into Indian territory," said Colonel Rajesh Kalia, defence spokesman at Srinagar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May 13 Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May 10 Last of the species 3
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Civility _ my cre... 6
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,382 • Total comments across all topics: 281,224,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC