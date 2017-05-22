In their death, three Nepali Gorkha soldiers made India proud

Three Nepali soldiers have made India proud when they killed four heavily-armed infiltrators in the Naugam sector on the Line of Control before making supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. "Three intrepid Gorkha soldiers - Havaldar Giris Gurung, 38, Havaldar Damar Bahadur Pun, 40 and Rifleman Rabin Sharma, 23 - were part of the team that had intercepted a group of terrorists along LoC in the morning of May 20 thus preventing them from infiltrating into Indian territory," said Colonel Rajesh Kalia, defence spokesman at Srinagar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.