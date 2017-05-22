In their death, three Nepali Gorkha soldiers made India proud
Three Nepali soldiers have made India proud when they killed four heavily-armed infiltrators in the Naugam sector on the Line of Control before making supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. "Three intrepid Gorkha soldiers - Havaldar Giris Gurung, 38, Havaldar Damar Bahadur Pun, 40 and Rifleman Rabin Sharma, 23 - were part of the team that had intercepted a group of terrorists along LoC in the morning of May 20 thus preventing them from infiltrating into Indian territory," said Colonel Rajesh Kalia, defence spokesman at Srinagar.
